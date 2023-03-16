INDIALIFESTYLE

Bride gets over Rs 3 cr gifts in ‘mamera’ ceremony, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

Video and photos of three maternal uncles giving their niece wedding gifts worth over Rs 3 crore in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district is going viral on social media.

When the bride’s maternal grandfather and uncles reached the venue carrying Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery, plot papers, tractor for ‘mamera’ or ‘mayra’ (a traditional ritual where the maternal uncle of the bride or groom carries gifts for his niece or nephew in their marriage, everyone present there was surprised.

Anushka, daughter of Ghevari Devi and Bhanwarlal Potaliya, had tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday during which

the bride’s maternal grandfather Bhanwarlal Garwa, a resident of Burdi village, along with his three sons Harendra, Rameshwar and Rajendra gave the gifts.

Ghevari Devi and her family were overwhelmed with the gesture. However, Bhanwarlal said Ghevari is the only daughter in the family and due to her luck, his three sons have got so much wealth.

20230316-115602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joshimath crisis: Cracks increase, crackometer installed in house shifts

    4 indoor games for families to have a fun filled weekend

    India’s forex reserves slide to $561 billion

    Habitats Trust signs MoU with UP to conserve wildlife