A bride sat atop a moving car bonnet to make a reel for her social media account.

Hours after she uploaded the video which went viral, she was issued two challans — of Rs 16,500 (cumulatively) — for violating traffic rules.

The incident was reported from Prayagraj on Sunday where a woman, dressed in bridal attire, sat on the bonnet of a moving car to create an eye-catching Instagram reel.

Shot in the posh Civil Lines area, the video soon went viral and eventually came to the notice of Dharna Sthal police outpost in-charge Amit Singh.

Investigation into the case has revealed that the woman, identified as Varnika of the Allapur area, shot the reel while sitting on the bonnet of an SUV in bridal attire a few days ago.

It has also been found out that Varnika rode a scooter in the bridal attire without wearing a helmet a few months ago.

While a challan of Rs 15,000 has been issued for sitting on the bonnet of the moving SUV, another challan of Rs 1,500 has been issued for riding the scooter without wearing a helmet.

Sub-inspector Amit Singh said the video on the car was shot near All Saints Cathedral on May 16 while the video on the scooter was created around two months ago near the Chandrashekhar Azad Park.

