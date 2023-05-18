The maternal uncle of a bridegroom was shot dead following a minor argument at a wedding ceremony in Deoria district.

The bullet was fired by someone from the bride’s side during the wedding ceremony.

According to the details, the incident took place around midnight on Tuesday when an argument broke out between Bajrangi Nishad, the groom’s maternal uncle, and Om Prakash Nishad, the village head over a trivial matter.

The incident resulted in the wedding procession getting halted. Om Prakash Nishad then challenged his nephew to shoot Bajrangi.

However, the bullet got stuck in the barrel of the gun during the firing and got accidentally discharged while trying to extract it.

The bullet hit the groom’s maternal uncle in the stomach.

The injured man was quickly taken to the Community Health Centre in Rudrapur, where doctors referred him to the Medical College in Deoria. He was further referred to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and apprehended the suspects.

A case was registered against both accused under Section 302 and efforts were underway to arrest them. The police have also seized the licensed gun used in the incident.

