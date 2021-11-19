The Bridge across Sankarabarani river on the Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway was closed to the traffic on Friday after the river overflowed due to release of water from Veedur dam, officials said.

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who inspected the bridge, told reporters that the bridge posed a danger to the public and motorists due to the overflow of water, and hence it is closed for traffic.

The traffic is being diverted through Uuiviayur.

PWD Minister A. Satyanarayanan told reporters that tenders have been floated for a new bridge to replace the 100-year-old bridge at Ariyapalayam.

The Minister said that bids have been received and will be opened on November 25 for finalisation.

Several families have been rescued and lodged in relief camps after rains water flooded their homes, Puducherry District Collector Purva Garg told reporters.

She said that 155 families have been rescued and housed in relief camps.

The District Collector said that 20 families were rescued from Ariyapalayam while 55 families were rescued from Arachikuppam and Kumuda Medhu village colonies.

The NDRF rescued 80 families from Ariyankuppam area by evacuating them to relief shelters in boats.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker Embalam R. Selvam, Agriculture Minister C. Jayakumar, and MLA Dakchinamurthy visited the people at relief camps and enquired about their well-being.

