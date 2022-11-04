INDIA

Bridge tragedy: Morbi civic body CEO suspended

In wake of the Morbi bridge collapse that left 141 persons, including 51 children dead, the Gujarat Urban Development Department has suspended Morbi Magarpalika Chief Executive Officer Sandipsinh Zala.

According to Urban Development Department sources, Zala has been posted at the Regional Municipal Commissioner’s office in Rajkot with an instruction to not to leave the station without permission of higher authorities or government.

IANS tried to get confirmation of the development from the Secretary, Urban Development, Regional Commissioner, Municipalities, Morbi District Collector, but they did not respond.

On Thursday evening, investigation officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police S.A. Zala had questioned Zala for almost two hours in connection with the contract signed between Morbi Nagarpalika and the Ajanta Manufacturing Company of Oreva group.

Police, during the investigation, have collected documents from Oreva’s office, in which they have found documents of 2007 contract too.

