‘Bridgerton 2’ has been streaming for around a month, and in its first 28 days, it has beaten ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 to become Netflix’s most watched English show.

The viewership of 627.11 million beats the viewership of its first season. ‘Bridgerton 1’ had a viewership of 625.49 million viewership in the same span of 28 days.

As per Deadline, the new season of Shonda Rhimes’ Regency Era romance series has surpassed the viewership of its first season quite comfortably. Netflix measures its Top 10 popular series (of all time) based on viewership hours in the first 28 days of the show’s launch on the streamer.

‘Bridgerton 2’ climbed to the top spot with four days to spare as the show premiered on March 25, 2022.

According to reports, this week alone the series clocked 66.1 million hours so it found itself in the weekly Top 10 and this list included debut series like ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ which garnered 40.28 million hours and ‘Our Great National Parks, which clocked 17.09 million hours and these three shows featured in Netflix’s Top 10 in 88 countries.

Meanwhile the show that holds the currently unbeaten record of most watched series in viewership hours, remains the Korean dystopian survival thriller series ‘Squid Game’, which clocked 1.65 billion hours in the first 28 days. When it comes to English language shows ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 comes at No. 3, right behind ‘Bridgerton’ with viewership hours of 582.10 million in 28 days.

‘Bridgerton’ though is turning out to be a massively popular show for Netflix. The first season streamed in December 2020 and it became Netflix’s most watched show in a very short period of time. Seeing the popularity right after its release, Shondaland quickly renewed the show for a second season, which debuted on March 25, 2022. Netflix has renewed the show for Seasons 3 and 4, so fans of the series can revel in the Regency era drama for some more time to come.