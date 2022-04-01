‘Bridgerton’ season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 25 and it had a very successful opening as it made its way into Netflix’s Top 10 in 92 countries. It has become the most popular English language series on the streaming platform in its opening weekend.

Fans of the show will be delighted to note that the star of season 2, actress Simone Ashley has confirmed that she will be returning to the show for its third season. This is a big hint that season 3 could focus on Kate and Anthony’s married life.

As per THR, Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for the week ended March 27 shows ‘Bridgerton’ had a huge opening weekend. Within three days of its premiere, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 had amassed 193 million hours viewing time all over the world. This is the highest number for any English language Netflix series during its opening days.

Moreover Season 2 featured in the Top 10 in 92 out of the 93 countries in which Netflix tracks ranking. Japan was the only exception.

‘Bridgerton’ is also the second highest opening weekend in viewership hours across all Netflix series. The one that tops the list is Spain’s ‘Money Heist’ (Part Five), which had 201.9 million hours in September 2021.

Netflix can expect these numbers to grow as the lead pair of Season 2, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey will be returning in Season 3.

Simone Ashley spoke in an exclusive interview with Deadline and confirmed hers as well as Jonathan’s return in Season 3. She said, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

The British actress also said that she was proud of how the Sharma family who came to London from India as immigrants were portrayed as outsiders in the start of the show and then managed to carve a space. She added, “It’s much different for them than it is for the Bridgertons and the other families that we meet in this world. It’s an act of survival, and it goes beyond finding a love match.”

Simone further added, “How am I going to protect and take care of my family, for them to live for them to eat, to be taken care of, and have a roof over their head? That’s the heartbeat I kept throughout the whole series; how important Kate’s family is to her. This wasn’t about who could get the Viscount, it’s so much deeper than that.”

‘Bridgerton 2’ premiered on March 25 and is available for streaming on Netflix.