INDIA

Bright sunny weather likely in J&K in next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that bright sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.

“Bright sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” MeT officials said.

Srinagar had 12, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 6.8 and Leh 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.7, Katra 21, Batote 15.3, Banihal 11.3 and Bhaderwah 12.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230521-092003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xiaomi India records 1.38 cr clicks for 4K content in 2021

    With Bhupendra Chaudhary’s appointment as UP party chief, BJP plans to...

    Senior officials hold meeting with DG of Delhi Prisons

    Ukraine announce to boycott World Championships over inclusion of Russian, Belarusian...