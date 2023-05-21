Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that bright sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.

“Bright sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” MeT officials said.

Srinagar had 12, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 6.8 and Leh 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.7, Katra 21, Batote 15.3, Banihal 11.3 and Bhaderwah 12.4 as the minimum temperature.

