Brij Hotels launches Brij Bageecha in Jaipur

New Delhi, March 27 (IANSlife) An immersive stay experience that is nothing short of exceptional, Brij Hotels introduces the opening of Brij Bageecha in Kukas, Jaipur.

Nestled within 11 acres of nature’s bounty, Brij Bageecha displays modern architecture and state-of-the-art design combined with Brij’s legendary hospitality to create a genuinely opulent retreat from the bustle of city life. The resort’s 20 villas overlook a tranquil lake, making it the ideal place to relax and rejuvenate with loved ones, friends, and canine pets.

Udit Kumar, Co-founder of Brij Hotels said: “At Brij, we’re dedicated to creating not just hotels, but destinations that offer authentic experiences rooted in local art, culture, and people. Rajasthan is a land of varied locales and rich experiences, and we’re proud to showcase the vibrant colours of this region through our unique properties. Brij Bageecha, Kukas embodies our vision to craft spaces that allow you to reconnect with nature and embrace slow living, savouring every moment and feeling truly in sync with the destination and all it has to offer.”

The 1,250 sq ft. private villas at Brij Bageecha offer tranquillity and a chance to unwind at one’s own pace. These spacious villas are designed with unique and thoughtful details such as floor-to-ceiling glass windows that let natural light flood in, heated sit-in central water bodies that serve as the focal element in each villa, and private sit-outs that overlook a serene lake.

The resort boasts four distinct luxury villa categories, from a villa with a heated plunge pool, private heated pool, and private jacuzzi, to a villa with a courtyard, guests can choose from a range of options. Each villa features a private veranda with a lake view, ensuite he/she washrooms, individual shower cubicles, study space, a living area with separate powder rooms, and a fully equipped pantry.

The pet-friendly, all-villa resort, which is less than 4 hours from Delhi, is a tranquil and sustainable green heaven full of flourishing gardens and orchards, sizable water bodies, and a veggie farm.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

