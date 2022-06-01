INDIA

Brijesh Kalappa quits Congress in Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

AICC Spokesperson and senior Congress leader from Karnataka Brijesh Kalappa on Wednesday resigned from the party membership.

“Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm. But, in the recent past I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory,” he stated.

He further said: “It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997.”

“At the outset I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you (Sonia Gandhi) for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognized as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation- it is indeed thanks to your patronage,” he said.

“It is again thanks to your blessings that I was appointed as Legal Advisor to Government of Karnataka with rank of Minister.”

“I have been representing the Party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6497 debates. Besides, the Party has been regularly assigning Political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction,” he explained.

“Regarding tv debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate,” he said.

20220601-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: 5 flouting Covid guidelines, serving liquor booked

    Minor girl raped in west Delhi, accused held

    World Bank to support Himachal become India’s first green state

    26 Rohingyas coming from Jammu refugee camp detained in Assam