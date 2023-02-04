INDIA

Bring back old regime of NRIs’ stay in India: Narayana Murthy

NewsWire
0
0

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Saturday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to bring back the old regime of allowing the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to stay in the country for 183 days.

Addressing the 14th ‘Development Dialogue’ conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi, Murthy said, “Though they have no need to do so, NRIs have a heart for the betterment of India. For the same reason, they come and spend time here.”

Murthy maintained that it is his request to the political leadership and bureaucrats to welcome NRIs.

“They come with tremendous value… We should welcome them with open arms and reduce frictions for them,” he said.

The decision to reduce the stay of NRIs from 183 days to 120 days in a financial year has made the country lose 63 days of the presence of NRIs, who work for the betterment of the Indian society, Murthy said.

“My humble request to the Union Finance Minister is to bring back the old regime in this regard and allow the NRIs who will make life of the local people better to stay for a longer period,” he said.

“The objective of turning the dreams of the founding fathers of our country to provide the poorest child in the remote village with access to good education, healthcare, nutrition and a sheter would be achieved fast through embracing NRIs, who come with tremendous value,” Murthy added.

“There is nothing wrong if the stay of NRIs is increased to 250 days. The country would only benefit as their presence will make the nation better. It will have an impact on the startups as well,” he said.

20230204-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daily Covid cases down 79%, active cases 65%: Health Ministry

    Assam CM attacks Congress over Twitter post

    Kerala couple enters into suicide pact, man dies, woman backs out

    Quran recitation, ‘havan’ mark opening of UP business venture