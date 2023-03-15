BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Bring back you money, new Silicon Valley Bank CEO urges depositors

NewsWire
0
0

Tim Mayopoulos, new CEO of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), has urged depositors to return with their money to help the bank survive.

In a Zoom meeting with select investors and limited partners (LPs), he also asked for new deposits, saying that both existing and new deposits will be protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), reports TechCrunch.

“There’s no safer place in the United States, or any bank in the United States, for deposits and the newly-formed SVB Bridge Bank is “not even subject to the typical legal limit of $250,000 of the account”.

He asked customers to return deposits to the institution.

“That’s the single-most important thing you can do to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank survives,” Mayopoulos said on Zoom call.

Among the available options for the SVB Bridge Bank is that it would team up with another financial institution or other investors, or it could be shut down, he stressed.

“We are not in wind-down mode,” he said.

The future of the bank is still being charted, but he asked customers for “at least some of your money” to return to the institution.

In an earlier email sent to clients, Mayopoulos said the bank is conducting business as usual.

“We look to restore your confidence and support you and your companies at this time. The FDIC’s latest statement confirmed SVB’s new track, adding that senior management has been removed from the bank,” the email read.

Mayopoulous was part of the leadership suite at mortgage financing company Fannie Mae during the 2008 economic crisis.

The SVB collapse, along with Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, is the worst financial crisis to hit the US since the failure of the Washington Mutual Fund in 2008 during the start of the US financial meltdown.

20230315-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R’sthan attracts huge investments, emerging as business hub of country

    Cabinet approves revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh cr for loss-making...

    IOC Q1 profit soars on big inventory gains

    India’s March merchandise exports rises by over 60% YoY