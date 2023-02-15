The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should be presented before it in an “ambulance if he is injured and cannot walk” as he seeks protective bail in a case, media reports said.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s remarks came on Wednesday as he heard Khan’s plea seeking protective bail in a case lodged against him for protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office, Geo News reported.

The PTI chief moved the high court after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected his bail in the same case earlier in the day  after Khan failed to appear in person before it, the report said.

The PTI leader was booked in the case in October last year after the Toshakhana verdict was announced by the ECP, sparking countrywide protests. Khan had been on bail on medical grounds after he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a rally on November 3.

Not only had the ATC summoned the PTI chief, but a banking court had also asked Khan to appear before it in the prohibited funding case. However, the Islamabad High Court ordered the banking court to hold its verdict till February 22  in a sigh of relief for the ex-Prime Minister.

At the onset of the hearing, Khan’s legal counsel contended that according to his medical report, it was difficult for the PTI chief to walk.

“Khan wants to appear in the relevant court, however, according to the doctor, he will not be able to walk again for three weeks,” he contended.

Khan’s counsel then requested the court to grant him protective bail on medical grounds, Geo News reported.

To this, Justice Saleem said, “The appearance of the suspect is necessary even in the case of a protective bail.”

He added that in light of the problem, the PTI chief could come to the court in an ambulance, Geo News reported.

