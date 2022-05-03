INDIA

Bring law to curb casteism in songs, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh urges Nitish

NewsWire
0
0

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh on Tuesday appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a new law to prevent songs that spread casteism.

In a post uploaded on social media, he said that the Bhojpuri language has great importance in the culture of Bihar. “But the way casteist songs are coming in Bhojpuri is alarming and it should be stopped to save the prestige of Bihar on social, cultural, political, and religious fronts.

“Some Bhojpuri artists are involved in spreading casteist frenzy in the society through songs. As you (Nitish Kumar) are like the heart of Bihar, I humbly request you to bring a law through cabinet to save the prestige of Bhojpuri language,” he said.

Singh’s appeal came at a time when one of his fans abused another Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav a few days ago, and openly threatened to rape his wife and daughter. Following this, Yadav wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking stringent action against the accused.

The singer has been in the limelight ever since he had divorced his wife. His rivalry with Yadav is also well-known.

20220503-195402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defence Minister visits CDS Gen Rawat’s residence in Delhi

    Goa to announce new feni policy: CM

    Forest staff get crash course on diverting wild elephants in Tirumala

    Living near woodlands good for children: Study