Top officials of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police addressed families of active terrorists in Kashmir on Tuesday, urging them to guide their wards back into society.

Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, along with GOC, Victor Force (of the Rashtriya Rifles), Maj Gen Rashim Bali and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, addressed 83 family members of active terrorists at Shopian.

“GOC, 15 Corps, while addressing the family members of active terrorists, reiterated that the security forces are committed to take surrenders even during active operations,” an army said.

Lt Gen Pandey added that all assistance will be provided to the misguided youth, in enabling them to surrender and the security forces will work with these youth, to address their concerns and assist them in joining the mainstream.

He urged the families, especially the parents, to appeal to their wards to shun the path of violence and return home, as he reaffirmed the security forces’ commitment, to maintaining peace in the Kashmir Valley.

“The interaction was intended to instill confidence and convey the intent of the security forces, amongst the families of active terrorists. Societal and family support can wean the men away from the path of violence and death. The security forces, are focusing on the ‘terrorists without weapons’, who sustain and handle terror activities. The overall aim is, to the break the cycle of violence,” the army said.

–IANS

zi/vd