New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) The Janpath Road section of Connaught Place is home to the brand-new Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi. The fashionable promenade, often known as CP, is bustling with shoppers, diners, and tourists. The area has a rich history and legacy, much like the Hard Rock brand itself.

The 6254 square foot establishment has spaces spread out over two floors and a stage for live entertainment. It can accommodate up to 122 guests. The first floor is where the consumer journey begins. With a distinctive door handle in the shape of a guitar, the entry door expresses the overall design. A Rock shop with distinctively styled clothing and accessories is included in the double-height lobby, which establishes the scene. For collectors and aficionados, the Hard Rock Cafe’s famed Rock Shop offers a rock-star shopping experience with its selection of legendary t-shirts, caps, pins, glasses, and accessories.

Locals and visitors to New Delhi can take advantage of the unique live music and entertainment from the cafe’s indoor dining area, which is found on the lower ground floor. The structure that houses the cafe’s focal point is recognised for its distinctive architecture, strategic position, and rich history.

“As a music aficionado and gastronome, I am excited to bring the authentic HRC experience back to the capital. We are confident that Delhi will revel in Hard Rock Cafe’s well-curated line-up of musicians and global flavours. The best thing about Hard Rock Cafe as a brand is that all age groups enjoy the format. We are demographic agnostic in that sense. The fact that we are located on a high street and not a mall bodes well for the HRC experience,” says Paritosh Ladhani, Franchise Owner, of Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi.

“We are glad that New Delhi – India is now an official member of the Hard Rock Cafe family. We are ready to make a positive impact on the hospitality industry and brand standards. We bring the spirit and philosophy of the brand to a country rich in musical and food traditions by presenting a modern vision of a remarkable restaurant.” said Tom Perez, Vice President of Franchise Operations, at Hard Rock International.

The memorabilia walls of the Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi allow visitors to stroll by a collection of unique artefacts from illustrious performers from all over the world. The walls are adorned with these priceless items that have been donated by the rock legends themselves to the Hard Rock, ranging from Bobby Brown’s shoes, which were created by the R&B singer himself, to Shakira’s black bra, which she wore during her 2011 Sale El Sol tour, to Elton John’s platform shoes, which he wore during his live “Daniel” music video, to Ray Dorset’s red leather ankle boots.

The Original Legendary Burger from the Signature Steak Burgers series, delectable Specialty Entrees, Bar Bites, a selection of salads, sandwiches, and desserts are just a few of the dishes that patrons can choose from on the Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi menu. The cafe also serves a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including draught beer, wine, handcrafted cocktails, such as the Hurricane Cocktail made famous by Hard Rock, and alternative rock. Along with traditional American dishes, the Delhi branch would also serve regional foods like Thela Chaat, Rara Chicken, and Biryani.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221223-150005