New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANSlife) The largest beauty and lifestyle portal in India, Nykaa, celebrates five illustrious years of democratising access to foreign beauty products in India. Since 2018, when access to international cosmetic brands was primarily through travel, the market has changed dramatically.

Celebrating five years of Nykaa’s distinct global beauty offering, Anchit Nayar, CEO, E-Commerce Beauty, Nykaa, said “From day one, we have been committed to offering a world of beauty to consumers as they have never experienced before. This not only means bringing authentic brands and trends from across the globe closer to them but also taking away the ambiguity from the process. Our portfolio stands unmatched with 100+ brands from across the globe who chose Nykaa as their preferred retail partner. We enjoy the trust of some of the biggest beauty founders like Huda & Mona Kattan, Charlotte Tilbury, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dr Barbra Sturm, who work with us to not only bring their incredible products to the Indian consumer but also tell their brand stories and drive education and awareness. We are excited about the future and look forward to bringing consumers more authentic and seamless experiences in the most efficient way.”

In January 2018, Nykaa launched Huda Beauty, a brand created by international celebrity Huda Kattan, exclusively on its marketplace. It was one of the key turning points in Indian beauty, and the rest, as we all know, is history! In order to ensure that the hottest trends were accessible to Indian consumers, Nykaa has continued to launch carefully selected brands from throughout the world, whether it is introducing K-Beauty to India with Tony Moly or molecular cosmetics with Dr. Barbra Sturm.

The Nykaa Global Store, the most reputable source for accessing international beauty in India today, enables customers to enjoy the satisfaction and comfort of having their chosen beauty goods delivered to their doorstep effortlessly and without difficulty with just a single click. Huda, Kayali, Charlotte Tilbury, Anomaly, Olaplex, elf Cosmetics, Pat McGrath Labs, Pixi, Murad, Fable & Mane, Sol de Janeiro, 111Skin, Nimya, and Foreo are just a few of the well-known brands that are present on the site, which is home to over 100 brands in total. The great majority of these brands are only offered through the Nykaa platform, giving the portfolio a distinctive and differentiating feel for its customers.

The Nykaa Global Store introduced the Cross-Border Store, which offers a significantly greater selection of international beauty products, to further expand the consumer’s options. These firms ship directly to Indian consumers without the inconvenience of establishing a base in a new nation by utilising Nykaa’s Platform, cutting edge back-end access, and solid foothold in logistics.

