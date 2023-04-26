LIFESTYLEWORLD

Britain evacuates over 300 people from Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

Britain has evacuated 301 people from conflict-ridden Sudan in four flights, a spokesperson of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The spokesperson told reporters that four more flights, arranged by the British government, have left Sudan by the end of Wednesday.

Violent clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other places. The two sides agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 400 people have been killed and more than 3,000 injured since the unrest began, according to the WHO.

Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday, following similar efforts made by other nations. The British government had estimated that around 4,000 British passport holders were stranded in the northeastern African country.

20230427-010004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Your guide to summertime coolers for Eid

    20.6 million int’l tourists visited Mexico in 2022

    Bodies of 2 friends missing since Dec 31 found; faces burnt...

    Elli AvrRam shot ’24 hours non-stop’ for new video ‘Fidaai’