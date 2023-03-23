INDIA

Britain-origin wife of fugitive Amritpal on police radar

Britain-origin newlywed Kirandeep Kaur, wife of fugitive and Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh, is now on Punjab Police radar for raising funds abroad for radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ that her spouse is heading.

She’s currently residing in Jallupur Khera, the native village of Amritpal Singh in Amritsar district. She has been questioned several times by police for her role in supporting the organisation that was formed by actor-activist late Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18. The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, tied the knot in a simple ceremony in February.

A police team, comprising women officers, questioned Kirandeep Kaur in her husband’s native place for nearly an hour in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh.

Official sources told IANS that the police have also scanned bank accounts of Amritpal, his wife and parents to trace sources of funds.

The motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh fled has been found by the police. The police have also seized the Mercedes car in which Amritpal Singh fled after the crackdown.

