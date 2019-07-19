Britain reacts to seizure of tankers by Iran

London, July 20 (IANS) Britain’s ambassador in Iran is in contact with government authorities in Tehran following the seizure in the Gulf of two vessels, one of them British, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Foreign Office in London issued a statement by Hunt on late Friday night following a meeting of the emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hunt said the COBR meeting was called to review what in known and what can be done to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels — a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel.

Hunt said: “Their crews comprise a range of nationalities, but we understand there are no British citizens on board either ship.

“Our Ambassador in Tehran is in contact with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and we are working closely with international partners.

“These seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region.”

–IANS

pgh/