British Airways suspends all flights to Cairo

London, July 21 (IANS) British Airways has suspended all flights to Egypt’s capital Cairo for seven days, citing unspecified security concerns.

The measure took effect immediately after the company made the announcement on Saturday.

“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” the British airline said in a statement, reported Efe news.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so,” it added.

The move came a day after the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated its advice for Britons traveling to Egypt.

“There’s a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation,” the FCO said on Friday. “Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK.”

–IANS

pg