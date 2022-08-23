LIFESTYLEWORLD

British Airways to cancel around 10,000 Heathrow flights

British Airways said that it will axe around 10,000 short-haul flights to and from London’s Heathrow Airport between October 2022 and March 2023.

Some long-haul flights will also be affected, the flag carrier said on Monday of its move, which aims to minimize cancellations and delays during the winter months, reports dpa news agency.

Through the end of October, a few dozen round-trip flights per day, a total of 629, are also to be cancelled, the company said.

The airline plans to maintain its connections during the autumn school vacations to popular vacation destinations.

Most of the cancellations will be announced well in advance, and travellers are expected to be able to switch to other connections, the airline said.

Heathrow, the largest airport in Britain, has imposed a cap of no more than 100,000 passengers a day because of an acute shortage of staff.

This had been due to expire in mid-September, but was recently extended until the end of October.

Already this summer, British Airways has cancelled almost 30,000 flights.

