British Airways to operate special relief flights from India

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) British Airways on Friday said that it will recommence direct relief flights from India to London Heathrow from August 17.

According to the airline, these flights will be recommenced under a bilateral arrangement with the Indian government from August 17, 2020.

Consequently, the airline will operate five flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow.

“Hyderabad and Bangalore will have four flights a week to London,” the airline said in a statement.

“British Airways will be able to take all customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs nonstop to London and beyond on British Airways’ current flight network.”

–IANS

rv/sn/rt