British Columbia’s decision to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on April 14 as ‘Equality Day’ has been hailed by his family in Mumbai and other prominent Indians, who term it as “yet another acknowledgement of his growing global acclaim”.

The grandsons of Ambedkar – Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Dr. Prakash Ambedkar and Republican Sena President Anandraj Ambedkar – say that their grandfather is already an icon for the depressed classes of society and now the world is also recognizing this in a big way.

“The decision of the British Columbia government is indeed a great honour India and even his family — The principles of Equality, enshrined in the Indian Constitution due to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, have inspired many other countries which secured independence after the 1950s to include similar fundamentals in their own Constitutions,” Dr. Prakash Ambedkar told our news service.

The proclamation was made on April 1 by the Lieutenant Governor of the Province of British Columbia, Janet Austin, declaring that “April 14, 2021, shall be known as ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day’ in the Province.”

“The British Columbia gesture has made us all extremely proud. It shows that the world understands and appreciates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s philosophy of Equality – the first person to propound it after Lord Gautam Buddha, for the upliftment of the oppressed sections,” said Anandraj Ambedkar.