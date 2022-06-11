WORLD

British defense chief pledges to provide military aid for Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has pledged to continue providing military aid for Kiev while meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

During the talks held on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov urged more defensive aid from Britain, saying that “we need more heavy weapons to continue the struggle as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Wallace said Britain’s support for Ukraine will continue, noting that cooperation between the two sides “will be as effective as possible”.

In May 2022, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the British government will provide 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

