Noted British movie and documentary maker James Marsh is all set to direct a new kind of hybrid animated documentary, which has a temporary working title of ‘Oasis, Saving the Baghdad Zoo’.

As per reports, this animated documentary feature is kind of inspired by the book, ‘Babylon’s Ark’, which has been written by Lawrence Anthony and Graham Spence and follows the story of 2 characters – Saddam Hussein and his son Uday who take up a rescue mission to save abandoned animals across the city of Baghdad.

This tale has been described as the new version of Noah’s Ark and the movie will reportedly show how a group of American soldiers, Iraqi zookeepers and international volunteers risk their lives to save a variety of animals like bears, lions, camels, exotic birds, monkeys and others all in between a brutal battle.

As reported by Variety, the production house, Submarine which has a special animation studio will be collaborating with Sandpaper Films and they were the ones who first developed the ‘Oasis’ story.

This animated hybrid documentary would be in 2D as well as 3D and it will also include archive footage as well as real-life interviews.

Speaking about the movie, James Marsh said, “It’s going to be an exciting formal challenge to bring this poignant and uplifting story to life. I see the film as… a documentary, rooted in the eyewitness testimony of the people who helped rescue the animals and save the zoo. The choice of animation allows us a lot of creative freedom to visualize the story and… give the animals a point of view on the human world where they witness both the best and worst of humanity.” Marsh has been the recipient of both the BAFTA as well as the Oscars for his notable work. He won the Oscar for the documentary, ‘Man on the Wire’ and for the movie, ‘The Theory of Everything’, which was a biopic on the life of noted theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.