British GP: Hamilton storms to pole, Bottas second

Silverstone (UK), Aug 1 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole in a two-way battle with teammate Valterri Bottas as Mercedes proved to be in a class of their own once again in the qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished a full second behind Bottas for third while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fifth. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished the top five of the grid.

Hamilton had not finished first in any of the previous sessions throughout the grid, even spinning out during Q2. He went through the track in impeccable fashion in the first run in the final session. He managed a time of 1:24.303 while Bottas did his lap in 1:24.616. Hamilton has become the first driver to take seven poles at his home event.

Both the Mercedes were 0.7s quicker than 2019, whereas Red Bull and Ferrari are both slower than they were in Q3 this time last year.

Lando Norris made it two British drivers in the top five, continuing his strong start to the season as he beat Racing Point’s Lance Stroll, with McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz two tenths further back in seventh. And both Renaults made it into Q3, with Daniel Ricciardo edging out Esteban Ocon.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel’s miserable weekend continued as the Ferrari driver could only manage 10th.

–IANS

rkm/bbh