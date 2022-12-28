A city council in the UK has approved plans to erect a memorial in Scotland to recognise the service and sacrifice of more than four million Indian soldiers in the British Army.

The plans for the memorial, which will come up near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, were submitted by Colourful Heritage — a group that captures first-hand accounts of first-generation South Asians in Scotland, The Glasgow Times reported.

The Glasgow City Council approved the plan subject to conditions, which include full details of the designs and content of carvings into the stone.

Samples of the materials for the pavilion and surrounding blocks have also been submitted for approval, according to the paper.

The upcoming structure will feature a ‘Chattri’ (dome) design for the roof and Locharbriggs sandstone columns, matching the Kelvingrove architecture.

Pillars will be carved creating a South Asian design, and cherry trees will be planted along with benches for people to sit and reflect.

The Indian Army soldiers in the UK were from modern day Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The memorial will represent the diversity of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Gurkhas who fought alongside British troops during the First and Second World Wars.

It will also highlight the special link between Scotland and Force K6 — the all-Muslim Punjabi regiment that escaped from Dunkirk during World War II and made their way to Scotland, The Glasgow Times reported.

20221228-114005