DIASPORAWORLD

British Indian Army memorial coming up in Glasgow

NewsWire
0
0

A city council in the UK has approved plans to erect a memorial in Scotland to recognise the service and sacrifice of more than four million Indian soldiers in the British Army.

The plans for the memorial, which will come up near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, were submitted by Colourful Heritage — a group that captures first-hand accounts of first-generation South Asians in Scotland, The Glasgow Times reported.

The Glasgow City Council approved the plan subject to conditions, which include full details of the designs and content of carvings into the stone.

Samples of the materials for the pavilion and surrounding blocks have also been submitted for approval, according to the paper.

The upcoming structure will feature a ‘Chattri’ (dome) design for the roof and Locharbriggs sandstone columns, matching the Kelvingrove architecture.

Pillars will be carved creating a South Asian design, and cherry trees will be planted along with benches for people to sit and reflect.

The Indian Army soldiers in the UK were from modern day Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The memorial will represent the diversity of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Gurkhas who fought alongside British troops during the First and Second World Wars.

It will also highlight the special link between Scotland and Force K6 — the all-Muslim Punjabi regiment that escaped from Dunkirk during World War II and made their way to Scotland, The Glasgow Times reported.

20221228-114005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin paediatrician is Victoria’s Australian of the Year

    Stranded Indian students find shelter in Ukraine schools

    Indian-American named dean of top US med school

    Indian diaspora in UK to hold car rally in support of...