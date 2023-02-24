DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

A 10-year-old British-Indian boy is on a humanitarian mission to Poland to support children who have gone through a year of violence, fear, loss and tragedy in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Milan Paul Kumar from Bolton, Greater Manchester, travelled all the way to Krakow in Poland to meet war displaced Ukrainian children and give them books, colours and stationery items.

A recipient of the Diana Award 2022, Milan had washed cars with Greater Manchester Fire Service last year and donated the money he earned to FirstNews Ukraine Schools Appeal.

“I am at Bolton Ukrainian centre. It’s been a year since Russia invaded… What happened to Ukrainian children? I am going to Poland to find my answers,” Milan tweeted at the start of his humanitarian journey at the Ukrainian Centre in Bolton.

Milan said he undertook the journey as he wanted Ukrainian children to know that they “still have our support”.

Milan was accompanied by his parents, who made arrangements for his journey along with several other organisations.

Upon his arrival, he was invited by Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, General Consulate of Ukraine in Krakow.

“Thank you Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, General Consulate of Ukraine, for the invitation. An honour and privilege to meet with you in Krakow,” Milan said.

He met the Consulates of Ukraine and Romania, and visited a newly-built school for 120 Ukrainian children.

At the Meeting Point integration centre, run by the Zustricz Foundation, Milan met Ukrainian pre-school children who were attending art classes run by Ukrainian and Polish educators.

He thanked the Tesco staff and the National Literacy Trust, as well as authors, who donated huge amounts of stationery and books to be given to the Ukrainian children.

“Most importantly, I have made lots of new friends who I will visit again,” Milan said.

He was awarded the ‘British Citizen Award 2021’ for raising funds to support children and families affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

He had written and self-published his book, ‘COVID Christmas Parade’, to raise money for the National Literacy Trust to support children whose education was affected by the pandemic.

According to Unicef, more than 400 children have been killed and hundreds more injured, while some 7.8 million children have been impacted due to the war.

The UN agency says it needs $1.1 billion to address the immediate and longer-term needs of 9.4 million people, including 4 million children, both inside and outside Ukraine who remain deeply impacted by the war in Ukraine.

