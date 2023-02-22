DIASPORAWORLD

British Indian ex-cop accuses Met Police of victimising her

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin former Metropolitan Police officer has accused the UK’s largest police force of victimising her for exposing alleged racism within the ranks in her book.

Parm Sandhu, who joined the Met in 1989 and served for 30 years, said she has been targeted after the Met Police threatened her with a legal action over her tell-all, which she doesn’t regret writing.

Sandhu has been forced to start paying back half of the 120,000 pounds she received in a settlement from the Met after the latter said it would otherwise sue her, The Times reported.

The Met claimed that Sandhu had broken a confidentiality agreement asking her not to make “disparaging” or “derogatory” comments about the Met or former Met commissioner, Cressida Dick.

According to The Times, the deal was signed in 2020 when Sandhu’s claim of discrimination was settled before an employment tribunal.

She had launched a discrimination lawsuit in 2019 against the Metropolitan Police alleging that she was denied promotion and work opportunities on the basis of her race and gender.

In her memoir titled ‘Black and Blue’, Sandhu said she had endured “regular episodes” of discrimination in an “institutionally racist” organisation for 30 years.

She said the incidents included “commonplace” low-level sexual and racial abuse and efforts to hinder promotion.

The Times report stated that Sandhu had agreed to return 60,000 pounds to the department to avoid the Met seeking to injunct publication with a court order.

But it emerged in 2022 that Sandhu refused to give the money following which the Met started a legal action, seeking 60,000 pounds plus 8 per cent interest.

Sandhu consequently started paying in instalments after facing the challenges of expensive court proceedings.

“I lost 60,000 for the privilege of speaking out. And if I could get it back, I would. But I don’t regret writing the book,” The Times quoted Sandhu as saying.

Lawrence Davies, who represents Sandhu, said it should not be legal to put into tribunal settlements confidentiality clauses or non-disclosure agreements.

“The public has a right to know about racism and sexism in the Met Police,” he told The Times.

“To be clear, the Met has made no admissions of liability in respect of the allegations made. The agreement was signed voluntarily by Ms Sandhu and part of that agreement was a clause against publication of derogatory statements,” Scotland Yard was quoted as saying by The Times.

Sandhu was honoured in 2006 with an Asian Women of Achievement public sector award for her work in the aftermath of the 2005 London bombings.

20230222-114805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can there be 2 Indian-origin women running for US Prez? Haley...

    Migrants easy targets to blame for economic woes, says former Indian...

    Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed

    Two more flights ferry 369 Indians to Mumbai from Ukraine