DIASPORAWORLD

British-Indian in Dubai to be extradited to Denmark for $1.7 bn tax fraud

NewsWire
0
0

A British citizen of Indian-origin, accused of money laundering and committing tax fraud to the tune of $1.7 billion, will be extradited to Denmark, a Dubai court ruled.

Sanjay Shah, 52, a British hedge-fund trader, is accused of masterminding a scam, which ran for three years since 2012, has been described as one of the largest fraud cases in Denmark’s history.

Shah’s fraud scheme involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds, the Dubai Police said in a statement.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, to the Dubai Court of Cassation, against a previous ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal rejecting a request for Shah’s extradition, according to a media statement released on Thursday.

The Court of Cassation decided to return the case to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration by a different judicial body.

This Court ruled to extradite him to the Danish authorities.

Dubai Public Prosecution submitted to the Court of Appeal all papers and documents submitted by the Danish authorities against Shah, which showed his involvement in fraud and money laundering, according to the statement.

Shah, who lived on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, was arrested earlier this year following an extradition request from Danish authorities.

His lawyer Ali Al Zarouni said his client will appeal against the extradition ruling made by Dubai Court of Appeal.

The arrest and ruling align with Dubai’s commitment to combat illegal financial activities, including money laundering.

20221230-102801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kids of drowned Indian-American couple safe with family friend: Report

    Modi, Biden launch ‘new chapter’ in India-US ties to face tough...

    Cyclists set to embark on epic royal adventure

    UK Home Secy, MPs raise pitch for FTA at Diwali event