British parliament sits to discuss Brexit deal

London, Oct 19 (IANS) The British Parliament sat for the first time on a Saturday in 37 years to vote on a new Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the European Union (EU).

Johnson opened the debate saying his deal with the EU can “heal the country”, the BBC reported.

The Democratic Unionist Party and other opposition parties have planned to vote against the Brexit deal.

The MPs will also vote on the so-called Letwin amendment to delay Brexit until necessary UK legislation is passed.

–IANS

pgh/kr