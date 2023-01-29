WORLD

British PM Rishi Sunak sacks party chairman after tax probe

NewsWire
0
0

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired chair of the ruling Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi from the government after an investigation into his tax affairs found “a serious breach” of the ministerial code.

Zahawi, who last year was briefly Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer, or finance minister, during a period of political turmoil, had been under increasing pressure to resign in recent weeks amid allegations that he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill with the authorities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code,” Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government,” it read.

Zahawi initially called media reports about his tax affairs “smears” but admitted last week to paying a penalty to the authorities as part of the settlement. The Guardian reported an estimated tax bill of about 5 million pounds (6.19 million US dollars). In Britain, penalties are applied if someone fails to pay the correct tax at the right time.

“I consider that this delay in correcting an untrue public statement is inconsistent with the requirement for openness,” Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser, said in a letter to Sunak.

Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard” for the general principles of the ministerial code and the requirements “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour,” Magnus added.

20230129-175203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flight heading to UK diverted to Prague after bomb scare on...

    Plea in Pak seeks action against ‘anti-Islamic’ slogans in ‘Aurat March’

    Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door...

    Sri Lanka imposes night curfew