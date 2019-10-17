British PM’s Brexit timetable rejected by parliament

London, Oct 23 (IANS) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated in a vote on his Brexit timetable, meaning his government could push for a general election.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 308 to 322 to turn down his rapid timetable for Brexit bill. As a result, Johnson has paused the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister told a parliament debate that he will pull the Brexit bill and push for an election if it is voted down by lawmakers.

“If parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen… in no circumstances can the government continue with this,” he said. “With great regret I will have to say the Bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward to a general election.”

–IANS

sdr/