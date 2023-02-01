SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

British police apologise 34 years after UK’s worst ever football tragedy

NewsWire
0
0

Britain’s top cops admitted that police failures were the main cause of the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 when 97 Liverpool FC fans were killed.

In a landmark joint statement, leaders of the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) issued an apology to the Hillsborough families, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the foreword to the Hillsborough Families Report, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, CEO of the College of Policing and Martin Hewitt, chair of the NPCC, said: “Ninety-seven men, women and children were unlawfully killed. Police failures were the main cause of the tragedy and police failures have continued to blight the lives of family members ever since.”

It was at the start of an FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989 that a crush led to 97 fans dying and almost 800 fans being hurt. The game at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield was abandoned after just a few minutes.

Since the tragedy, fans, backed by Liverpool FC, have fought for justice.

“Policing has profoundly failed those bereaved by the Hillsborough disaster over many years and we are sorry that the service got it so wrong. Police failures were the main cause of the tragedy and have continued to blight the lives of family members ever since,” said Marsh.

“When leadership was most needed, the bereaved were often treated insensitively and the response lacked coordination and oversight.”

Marsh said Tuesday’s report explained long-term and more recent developments in how the police respond to mass fatality incidents.

“Hillsborough is a touchstone for long-lasting change in policing and there is a commitment from the leadership in policing to create a modern, dynamic police service which acts without fear or favor and with integrity and empathy,” he added.

The Hillsborough Families Report recommended action from public bodies and the government to ensure the pain and suffering of the Hillsborough families could not be repeated.

“Today’s national policing response is a commitment to avoid the failures made during and after the Hillsborough Disaster; embed strong ethical values in the service; and ensure there is humanity and humility in the police response to public tragedy,” the report added.

20230201-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengaluru FC extend Roshan Naorem Singh’s contract for three years

    Argentina beat Brazil 1-0; Messi bags his first major title

    PGA Tour stars agree to play more lucrative events

    La Liga 2021-22: Ancelotti promises changes as Real Madrid aim to...