British Sikhs ask Maulana Fazal-ur Rahman to stop march

London, Oct 22 (IANS) A group of British Sikhs has appealed to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Fazal-ur Rahman to stop his proposed march and October 31 sit in at Islamabad.

The group, as reported in the Pakistani media, said: “There is threat of disturbance and disorder in Pakistan due to this march and protest which forced around 200 British Sikhs to cancel their Pakistan visit”.

Thousands of Sikhs from across the world would head to Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Big programmes will be organised at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, and other places.

The JUI-F has announced to start a march from October 27 to bring down the Imran Khan government in Pakistan. The protesters will reach Islamabad on October 31 where they will hold a sit in.

A statement issued by the Sikh community said that following a disturbance threat in Pakistan a batch of 200 Sikhs has cancelled its visit to Nankana Sahib. It is a matter of concern. We request Maulana Fazal-ur Rahman with folded hands to either cancel this protest or postpone it till November 20 so that Sikhs from across the world could participate in the celebration of Guru Nanak’s ‘prakashotsava’.

