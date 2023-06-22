WORLD

British swimmer missing in English Channel

Iain Hughes, a British firefighter, has gone missing while on a charity swim across the English Channel, authorities have confirmed.

The 42-year-old from the town of Dudley had started the solo challenge with a support boat on Tuesday from Dover, reports the BBC.

As of Thursday morning, he remains missing despite a search involving military helicopters, navy and police boats.

About a fortnight ago, Hughes had posted on social media that the swim had been delayed because of bad weather.

In a statement on Wednesday, West Midlands Fire Service said: “We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our crew managers, Iain Hughes, is missing after his inspiring attempt to swim the English Channel for charity.

“In spite of search efforts involving French and Belgian military helicopters, plus navy and police patrol boats, Iain’s whereabouts remain unknown.”

The Channel crossing is 34 km and can take swimmers anywhere between seven to 27 hours to complete.

Hughes had been aiming to raise 21,000 pounds for the British Heart Foundation, Midlands Air Ambulance and Fire Fighters’ Charity.

