Britney Spears clears air on new tattoo rumoured to be on ex Justin Timberlake

Pop singer Britney Spears took to Instagram to shut down claims that her new ink was for former flame Justin Timberlake.

The pop sensation, 41, revealed she’d had a new tattoo at a similar time to she posted about the former N*Sync man – an upload she has since deleted, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But now, she’s confirmed it was purely a coincidence and the two snaps were in no way linked. Sharing a short message on her Instagram Stories, the hit maker wrote: “Just to clarify… my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past !!!

She further wrote, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “I simply did it because I wanted to !!! The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together … it is what it is”.

The singer uploaded a number of throwback snaps of her and Justin, who she dated between 1999 and 2002, playing basketball. The pair were seen in matching jerseys from a charity game in 2001. She began her now-deleted caption: “When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER – that’s when miracles happened.”

And she went on to add a cryptic message about being “cast out,” saying: “I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss a why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!”

Shortly after, she shared a clip of her getting a tattoo while on holiday in Hawaii – something she now regrets. The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer was seen in her hotel room and she was joined by a tattoo artist. In the clip, she danced around her room before the artist started tattooing her arm.

