ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline is concerned she’s on crystal meth

NewsWire
0
0

Pop icon Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline fears that she’s been on crystal meth, he also shared concerns about the mother of his sons overdosing.

Kevin, 45, and Britney, 41 – who were married from 2004 until around 2007 – have two sons together: Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The former dancer – who has custody of their two children – has shared concern over his ex-wife and reportedly helped stage an intervention in February that didn’t go ahead. He said about his ex-wife Britney: “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Kevin made the comment to Daphne Barak, as reported by The Sun, and shared with her that he helped set up an intervention in an attempt to ‘save Britney from herself’. The outlet states that Britney’s sons claim they witnessed someone close to their mother bringing her what looked like drugs before they decided to stop seeing her last year.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it’s alleged that these concerns, along with what has been described as “erratic behaviour,” led to an intervention attempt by people who know her back on February 7.

20230611-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘On The Line’ starring Mel Gibson to release in Nov

    Suraj Sharma, Life of Pi actor: ‘Authentic representation of people of...

    BTS star Jungkook’s solo hit ‘Euphoria’ sells over 500k units in...

    Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair