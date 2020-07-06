Britney Spears’ fans trend #FreeBritney post Kanye West’s Presidential bid

Britney Spears’ fans have taken the internet by storm as they recently started the trend of #FreeBritney to free the singer from her ongoing conservatorship. According to media reports, the pop star has not been in complete control of her important life decisions as well as finances since the year 2008 after her mental breakdown in the year 2007.

Her father, Jaime Spears has been her co-conservator since 2008 and has been reportedly managing her finances while a professional co-conservator manages her ‘personal’ decisions. The fans have started trending #FreeBritney after American rapper Kanye West’s presidential bid who was allowed to take the particular decision despite his alleged struggle with his mental issues in the past on similar grounds as Britney.

The #FreeBritney movement is part of a larger conversation on how we need to #endconservatorshipabuse #endgaurdianshipabuse imagine all the people this has happened to that don’t receive any media coverage? pic.twitter.com/VIglc8Ebdt — 💎 (@heidiwood_) July 6, 2020



One of the fans took to social media to say how there will not be another pop superstar like Britney. The fan further wrote how no one else has reached the same level of stardom as the Toxic singer.

Y'know how ppl look back on dead celebrities & wonder what could've happened if someone stepped in to stop their abusive spouse/manager/parent?



So long as @BritneySpears lives, there is still time to #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/b6D6SeRC4J — FreeBritney.net (@FreeBritney_net) July 6, 2020



A social media handle presumably started by the fans and dedicated to the #FreeBritney movement also tweeted how Kanye can run for President but Britney cannot even vote. The tweet also said that the singer’s father holds her in a permanent conservatorship.