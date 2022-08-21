ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Pop icon Britney Spears has shared another dance video, this time straight from her personal studio, on her Instagram.

Spears wore high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to the American rock band Portugal The Man’s 2017 hit ‘Feel It Still’ — with plenty of attitude and hair flips. “Just playing around in the studio!!!” she playfully captioned her dance video, reports ‘Billboard’.

According to ‘Billboard,’ many fans were simply delighted to see the clip, while others suggested in the comments that they’d already seen this dance video — or a similar one — in the past.

As she continues to enthral her followers with her social media content, new music from Spears is on the horizon. August 26 will see the release of ‘Hold Me Closer’, the pop star and Elton John’s revamp of the 1972 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’.

‘Billboard’ further states that ‘Hold Me Closer’ will mark Spears’ official return to music since the end of her 13-year conservatorship, last year.

