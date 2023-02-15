ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Britney Spears has private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

NewsWire
0
0

Pop icon Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari paid tribute to each other on Valentine’s Day, a week after the superstar hit out at reports that her family had planned an intervention over fears she could die, labelling the rumours a “cruel joke”.

The singer, 41, and her fitness trainer husband, 28, marked their first Valentine’s Day since their summer wedding with a card and sweet posts, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

On her Instagram, Britney shared images of herself and Sam on a boat, as she smiles up at him, writing in the caption: “TB of Maui magic day!!! I Love you so much baby!!! Your B-day is coming soon!!!”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that the post has now disappeared from her Instagram profile but Sam’s simple tribute to Britney remains, with him sharing a black and white photo of them kissing on their wedding day.

Sam writes in the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine (love heart emoji).”

The fitness fanatic and model also shared a clip of himself opening the elaborate gold and red Valentine’s Day card he got from Britney.

The message in capital letters, in which Britney referred to Sam by his full name, read: “I love you Hesam (drawing of a love heart) love, Britney.”

Sam can be heard in the background thanking Britney and calling the card beautiful, with her responding: “You’re welcome”, and then, “Happy v day!”

He also shared a short snap of the pair out with the dogs, and although Britney can’t be seen, she can be heard saying: “Happy Valentine’s Day,” with Sam saying: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my wife,” and then the sound of them kissing.

20230215-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts hair on stage in solidarity with...

    R&B star Chloe’s debut song ‘Have Mercy’ out, after split from...

    ‘Love Is Blind’ producers accused of depriving cast of ‘food, water...

    Kate Hudson jokes she only had cucumber ahead of filming bikini...