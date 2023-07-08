INDIA

Britney Spears ‘hit herself in the face’ during Victor Wembanyama bodyguard incident

Britney Spears ‘accidentally hit herself in the face’ during an incident with the bodyguard of NBA star Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police have confirmed.

A new statement from the cops is that she “pushes her hand off of the player without looking which caused Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face”, reports Mirror.couk.

The pop star was trying to get Victor’s attention at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. Britney claimed she “tapped him on his back, right shoulder”, and the security then allegedly “backhanded her,” according to TMZ.

Addressing the security footage, police said: “Detectives were able to review the surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder.

“When she touched the player (Wembanyama’s bodyguard) pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the detectives concluded: “Due to the fact that (Wembanyama’s bodyguard)did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and citation was not given.”

Earlier, the police department confirmed no charges would be filed. A statement said: “The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Wembanyama, the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, and a player for San Antonio Spurs, told US broadcasters that a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force… and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner (sic).”

He added that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and when he returned to his hotel room he found out Spears was involved.

