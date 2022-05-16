Britney Spears took to her social media to announce that her surprise pregnancy, which she had only announced April 11, 2022 has ended unfortunately in a miscarriage.

The pop star had to publicly announced on her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, 2022 about her miscarriage. Her post read, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In the caption of her post, Spears continued, to say, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.” This was posted as a joint statement on behalf of her and Asghari as she signed her post, ‘Sam & Britney’.

As a reply to her announcement, Sam Asghari wrote a comment on her post saying, “We will have a miracle soon.”

Britney’s pregnancy news broke six months after an LA court judge dissolved her conservatorship which was overseen by Spears’ father for several years now. Britney is mother to two teenage boys, Sean (16) and Jayden (15), whom she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

During the trial for dissolving her conservatorship, Britney said that she was not allowed to conceive and so she wants to end her conservatorship because she wanted to start a family with Asghari.