ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

NewsWire
0
0

Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.

The singer, 41, allegedly “hasn’t seen” her sons in “over a year”, with her two boys now looking to move away from Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But despite the reports that are swirling, Britney has spoken about her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in a new video.

Recently, Britney took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a get-together with hubby Sam Asghari and some close pals.

“First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends,” she wrote alongside the clip, with her also noting that her teenage sons aren’t fans of being filmed.

“My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years,” she continued: “@samasghari is sort of silly about it too,” she wrote.

With her then adding: “It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney rarely posts about her sons, with them rarely popping up on social media or being mentioned, with one of the last times being in March 2021.

20230519-130406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ adds new cast member alongside Adam Driver

    Paul Rudd crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2021’

    Covid kept Michael Keaton away from script of ‘The Flash’

    Megan Fox, MGK seek professional help to ‘salvage relationship’