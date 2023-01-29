ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Britney Spears slams fans who called the cops to check on her

Pop icon Britney Spears insists that people who called police to carry out a welfare check on her are not her “real fans”.

The 41-year-old singer’s concerned followers contacted cops this week after she deactivated her Instagram account, days after declaring she was changing her name to River Red, and she has slammed their actions as “uncalled for” and suggested that it was just a way to make her “look bad”, reports Female First UK.

In a Twitter post recently, she wrote: “I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down, fans got worried and sent the cops to my house. It really was uncalled for. I adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad.”

As per Female First UK, the ‘Gimme More’ singer insisted she is “alive and well”. Alongside a video of herself, she wrote: “Yep that’s me a I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy a this is me at a gym living my best life !!!(sic)”

Britney also explained she quit Instagram because she was “disturbed” by how much her posts were being talked about.

She wrote, quoted by Female First UK: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV a yep it hurt my feelings.”

“I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway a I know I thought it was a joke too a but it’s not a it works a surprisingly enough !!!”

