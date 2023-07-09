Britney Spears has reunited with fellow superstar Will.i.am to make a brand new song, after their last chart topping collaboration.

The 41-year-old pop sensation and the 48-year-old ‘Black Eyed Peas’ star have recorded a top-secret song and the pair are all set to release it later this month, Thesun.co.uk reported.

It will be Spear’s first offering since she won the legal battle to be released from a controversial 13-year “conservatorship” that gave her father control of her personal affairs.

Apart from appearing on Sir Elton John’s Tiny Dancer remix last year, she has not released any new material since 2020.

The latest duet comes a decade after she and Will released a super-catchy banger ‘Scream & Shout’.

A source told The Sun: “Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s number 1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it.”

Will, a judge on TV talent show ‘The Voice’, hinted at a collaboration with Britney last month on Good Morning Britain, saying: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

