INDIA

Britney Spears to collaborate on new song with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am

NewsWire
0
0

Britney Spears has reunited with fellow superstar Will.i.am to make a brand new song, after their last chart topping collaboration.

The 41-year-old pop sensation and the 48-year-old ‘Black Eyed Peas’ star have recorded a top-secret song and the pair are all set to release it later this month, Thesun.co.uk reported.

It will be Spear’s first offering since she won the legal battle to be released from a controversial 13-year “conservatorship” that gave her father control of her personal affairs.

Apart from appearing on Sir Elton John’s Tiny Dancer remix last year, she has not released any new material since 2020.

The latest duet comes a decade after she and Will released a super-catchy banger ‘Scream & Shout’.

A source told The Sun: “Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s number 1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it.”

Will, a judge on TV talent show ‘The Voice’, hinted at a collaboration with Britney last month on Good Morning Britain, saying: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

2023070936398

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi asks youth to script a new Kerala, slams traditional rival...

    Widespread rain & snow likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24...

    Pre-loved fashion has changed the game forever: Pernia Qureshi

    Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma passes away