The Border Road Organisation (BRO) will complete restoration work on the Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, well before before the Yatra commences on July 1.

The scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails, construction of break walls etc.

The BRO informed that earlier the Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), and the one from Chandanwari to the Holy Cave was maintained by the Pahalgam Development Authority. The tracks were handed over to BRO in September 2022 for maintenance and upgradation.

At an even in Delhi on Friday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that “our villages located in the border areas which were neglected till date have been connected with the rest of the country through roads”.

He also said that if one looks at the number of airports, they have more than doubled as compared to 2014.

“We are moving forward with the resolve that even a person wearing slippers can travel by aeroplane,” he said.

He also said that a number of steps have been taken to achieve complete ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in manufacturing of weapons and technologies.

