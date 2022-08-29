INDIA

Broad daylight robbery in Udaipur; 24 kg gold, Rs 11L cash looted

NewsWire
0
0

Five armed miscreants on Monday barged into the Manappuram Gold Loan office in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and took away 24 kg gold and Rs 11 lakh cash, the police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight in the Sundarwas area. The miscreants, wearing masks, entered the branch at 9.20 a.m. and left at 9.43 a.m.

The company had placed a GPS tracker in the box in which the gold ornaments were kept. Surprisingly, the robbers took out the tracker and threw it out there in the open so that they could not be traced.

It is being said that at least 1,100 people had deposited in this branch of the company.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur said that five youth had come on motorcycles and entered the Manappuram Gold Loan office on Sundarvas Main Road.

They looted the gold ornaments by wielding gun to the employees and fled.

A police team immediately reached the spot and started the investigation.

The police said that key point of roads have been blocked to ensure the accused are nabbed at the earliest, and the CCTV footages are being scanned.

An intensive search has been launched to nab the accused.

Police have also questioned the staff and further probe is underway.

20220829-210804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International Solar Alliance’s fourth Assembly on Oct 20

    After split in BKU, Tikait brothers face more trouble

    Murderer out on interim bail commits another murder

    Expected by Oct, 5G ‘Test Bed’ to boost telecom technology (IANS...