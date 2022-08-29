Five armed miscreants on Monday barged into the Manappuram Gold Loan office in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and took away 24 kg gold and Rs 11 lakh cash, the police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight in the Sundarwas area. The miscreants, wearing masks, entered the branch at 9.20 a.m. and left at 9.43 a.m.

The company had placed a GPS tracker in the box in which the gold ornaments were kept. Surprisingly, the robbers took out the tracker and threw it out there in the open so that they could not be traced.

It is being said that at least 1,100 people had deposited in this branch of the company.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur said that five youth had come on motorcycles and entered the Manappuram Gold Loan office on Sundarvas Main Road.

They looted the gold ornaments by wielding gun to the employees and fled.

A police team immediately reached the spot and started the investigation.

The police said that key point of roads have been blocked to ensure the accused are nabbed at the earliest, and the CCTV footages are being scanned.

An intensive search has been launched to nab the accused.

Police have also questioned the staff and further probe is underway.

20220829-210804