Broad should be playing every Test match, feels Cork

Southampton, July 11 (IANS) Former England pacer Dominic Cork has backed Stuart Broad, saying the ace pacer has every reason to be angry as he should be playing every Test match.

Broad was left out of the playing XI for the ongoing first Test of #raisethebat series against the West Indies at Ageas Bowl.

Veteran pacer James Anderson was given the nod alongside Mark Wood and Jofra Archer as Broad had to be content with following the action from the bench.

“Absolutely I agree with him,” Cork was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “It’s a big decision to leave someone out of his quality.

“Look at what he’s done, not just over the last two years, and how well he has bowled, but throughout his career.

“He always seems to have to prove himself to people what a superb bowler he’s been. He and Jimmy Anderson are up there with the best pairings in world cricket.

“Of course he should be frustrated, of course he should be angry.

“He should be playing every Test match so, fair enough, come out and put the people who’ve made this decision under pressure and say ‘I want to be in this side, I deserve to be in this side, this is my shirt’.

“Let’s see what happens, whether he plays in the next Test match,” he added.

Earlier, former England captain Nasser Hussain said the hosts missed a trick by leaving Broad out.

“I agreed with every word Broad said, and his right to say it, which he has built up over 138 Tests for his country. And, if I’d been captain, I’d have enjoyed the fact that the decision annoyed him. I’d have liked how he sought out the national selector Ed Smith and asked for an explanation,” Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

